Australian Reality Show ‘Married at First Sight’ Is Under Police Investigation
(MENAFN) The Australian reality television series Married at First Sight is facing renewed scrutiny after police opened an investigation connected to the popular programme.
New South Wales authorities confirmed that inquiries had been conducted "following a report of inappropriate content being shared".
Channel Nine, the broadcaster behind the show, said it was "aware of a police investigation" involving the programme's production company.
The investigation adds to the challenges facing the series. An earlier investigation into Married at First Sight Australia found that some participants claimed they had not been informed that their on-screen partners had previous convictions involving drugs and violence.
Those findings prompted Australia's media regulator to issue a warning, describing the revelations as "serious and disturbing".
The British edition, widely known as MAFS UK, faced a separate controversy in May after a BBC Panorama report detailed rape allegations made by two female participants. The men involved have denied the allegations.
The UK programme is produced by a different company from its Australian counterpart.
Married at First Sight follows single participants who agree to take part in staged wedding ceremonies, where they meet their chosen partners for the first time and enter a symbolic marriage.
Although these unions have no legal standing, the couples are filmed during honeymoons and after moving in together as they attempt to manage their relationships, with cameras following their daily lives.
According to reports from an industry news website, a male participant in the current Australian series filed a formal police complaint. The complaint reportedly followed allegations that the production team disclosed private information about him to the woman portraying his bride on the show.
New South Wales authorities confirmed that inquiries had been conducted "following a report of inappropriate content being shared".
Channel Nine, the broadcaster behind the show, said it was "aware of a police investigation" involving the programme's production company.
The investigation adds to the challenges facing the series. An earlier investigation into Married at First Sight Australia found that some participants claimed they had not been informed that their on-screen partners had previous convictions involving drugs and violence.
Those findings prompted Australia's media regulator to issue a warning, describing the revelations as "serious and disturbing".
The British edition, widely known as MAFS UK, faced a separate controversy in May after a BBC Panorama report detailed rape allegations made by two female participants. The men involved have denied the allegations.
The UK programme is produced by a different company from its Australian counterpart.
Married at First Sight follows single participants who agree to take part in staged wedding ceremonies, where they meet their chosen partners for the first time and enter a symbolic marriage.
Although these unions have no legal standing, the couples are filmed during honeymoons and after moving in together as they attempt to manage their relationships, with cameras following their daily lives.
According to reports from an industry news website, a male participant in the current Australian series filed a formal police complaint. The complaint reportedly followed allegations that the production team disclosed private information about him to the woman portraying his bride on the show.
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