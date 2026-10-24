Two Gen Z-Led Party Leaders Get Freed After Arrest Over Delhi Protest
(MENAFN) Two prominent figures from India's Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have been released from prison, a week after their arrest over alleged trespassing at a protest location in Delhi where demonstrations are prohibited.
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka left Tihar jail hours after a magistrate ordered their release. Police had detained and jailed the pair after they crossed barricades and climbed over the locked entrance to Jantar Mantar.
The historic protest venue was recently removed from the list of officially designated demonstration sites.
The two men, who maintain they did nothing wrong, have been demanding the resignation of India's chief election commissioner. Critics have accused the Election Commission of altering voter lists to favor the country's ruling party, allegations the commission has denied.
A special executive magistrate court in Delhi ordered their release, according to reports from a legal news website.
Following the bail decision, Das told reporters from inside a police van: "Truth alone triumphs. Long live the revolution."
Das and Ranka are leading figures in the CJP, a group that originated as an online joke in May after India's top judge compared unemployed young people to "cockroaches".
Although it is not a formally registered political party, the CJP developed into a collective that initially brought thousands of young people together to protest leaked examination papers.
By July, the movement had grown into a significant force.
A march towards parliament that month resulted in clashes with police, bringing the group greater public attention and intensifying pressure on the government. The turmoil ultimately prompted India's education minister to resign.
The CJP has since redirected its campaign towards concerns surrounding India's electoral system.
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka left Tihar jail hours after a magistrate ordered their release. Police had detained and jailed the pair after they crossed barricades and climbed over the locked entrance to Jantar Mantar.
The historic protest venue was recently removed from the list of officially designated demonstration sites.
The two men, who maintain they did nothing wrong, have been demanding the resignation of India's chief election commissioner. Critics have accused the Election Commission of altering voter lists to favor the country's ruling party, allegations the commission has denied.
A special executive magistrate court in Delhi ordered their release, according to reports from a legal news website.
Following the bail decision, Das told reporters from inside a police van: "Truth alone triumphs. Long live the revolution."
Das and Ranka are leading figures in the CJP, a group that originated as an online joke in May after India's top judge compared unemployed young people to "cockroaches".
Although it is not a formally registered political party, the CJP developed into a collective that initially brought thousands of young people together to protest leaked examination papers.
By July, the movement had grown into a significant force.
A march towards parliament that month resulted in clashes with police, bringing the group greater public attention and intensifying pressure on the government. The turmoil ultimately prompted India's education minister to resign.
The CJP has since redirected its campaign towards concerns surrounding India's electoral system.
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