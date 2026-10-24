Azerbaijan Reaffirms Commitment To Multilateralism On United Nations Day
This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in a post on its“X” page.
“On UN Day, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development.
Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening international cooperation, promoting dialogue, and advancing a more peaceful, just and secure world for all.
Happy United Nations Day!,” the post reads.
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