Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Nephew's Birthday With Aaradhya And The Rai Family, SIL Shrima Shares Pics

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her nephew Shivansh Rai's birthday with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the Rai family.

Her sister-in-law Shrima Rai shared glimpses of the intimate celebration on her social media account.

Shrima shared pictures from the birthday celebration, featuring Aishwarya, Aaradhya, her husband Aditya Rai, their mother-in-law Vrinda Rai and their children. The pictures capture the family gathering around the birthday boy, with a cake and a bouquet of flowers placed on the table.

In one picture, Shrima is seen feeding a piece of cake to the birthday boy as the family gathers around him. Aaradhya and her cousins are also seen posing together along with Aishwarya.

Sharing the pictures, Shrima wrote,“Happy Birthday to my cutie pie @shivansh_rai23. Here's to more pranks, more time with nature, more laughter and blessings. So proud of you!”

The pictures also offer a glimpse into the family picture wall with framed photographs. The family-photo display includes portraits from different stages of their lives, featuring Aishwarya's parents, family members and younger generations.

Aishwarya has often shared her close bond with her mother, Vrinda Rai, and her brother, Aditya Rai.

The latest pictures come amid past social media speculation of things going on between Aishwarya and her SIL a few months ago.

In November 2024, Shrima made headlines after sharing a photograph of flowers sent to her by Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda, on her birthday.

The gesture attracted online attention amid rumours about Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage. Shrima had clarified that her birthday was on November 21 and that the flowers were sent as a customary birthday gesture.

She also addressed comments questioning her professional identity without Aushwarya Rai's existence, stating that she had built her career as a content creator independently and had never tried to open a business using anyone else's name.

–IANS

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