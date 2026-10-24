Kerala: PP Divya Seeks Review Of Party Action, Writes To CPI(M) Central Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (IANS) Former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya has approached the CPI(M) central leadership seeking a review of the party action against her, as she faces fresh scrutiny over her tenure at the local body.

In her letter, Divya has questioned her removal from office-bearer positions in the Democratic Women's Association and said she was not even being allowed to work at the party's Kannur district centre after being removed as the state joint secretary.

She alleged that district secretary P.K. Shyamala (wife of CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan had barred her from working at the district centre and sought a review of all these decisions.

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby confirmed that the letter had been received and said the matter could be discussed.

He also said he had spoken to Divya over the phone. The letter was sent shortly before the extended Kannur district committee meeting.

Divya has been in the news since the death of Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu in October 2024. She was demoted from the Kannur district committee to the Irinave branch following the incident.

Things have become more difficult for her since the V.D. Satheesan-led UDF government came to power in May this year. The government announced a CBI probe into Naveen Babu's death.

On Friday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that after examining the records, the government had decided that a Vigilance probe was necessary into Divya's dealings during her tenure as Kannur district panchayat president from 2020 to 2025.

The probe relates to allegations surrounding the award of works and the role of a private company, whose managing director has been alleged to have benefited from some of the contracts.

On Saturday, the director welcomed the proposed Vigilance probe.“There was a probe earlier too, and we came out clean. Now another probe has been announced, and we welcome it as well. Every work was awarded through e-tenders, and we have nothing to worry about,” he said.

The fresh probe adds to the scrutiny facing Divya, who has already suffered a political setback following the Naveen Babu episode.

Her appeal to the CPI(M) central leadership now seeks to reopen the question of her position within the party.

Till the untimely demise of Babu, Divya was flying high in the party in Kannur, after which things turned sour.