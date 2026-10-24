TN Schools Told To Inspect Buildings, Secure Campuses As Monsoon Rains Intensify

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's school education department has directed schools to inspect buildings, secure water storage facilities and remove stagnant rainwater as monsoon showers heighten concerns over student safety on campuses.

In a circular, the department instructed school heads and chief education officers to examine roofs, parapet walls and sunshades for leaks and damage. Unsafe buildings must be cordoned off, while the structural stability of overhead water tanks must be checked to prevent accidents, the circular said.

Heads of schools have also been asked to prepare an inventory of unused, ageing and severely damaged buildings that require demolition. They must coordinate with local bodies and inform the authorities concerned to expedite action.

The department said village panchayats, town panchayats and municipalities should be alerted about dangerous structures. The public works department and the Collector's office must also be informed, and the necessary demolition approvals obtained on a war footing.

The instructions place responsibility on school authorities to identify potential hazards before they endanger children, particularly as persistent rainfall can worsen existing structural weaknesses.

Chief education officers have been directed to check open wells, underground water storage tanks, rainwater harvesting structures and septic tanks within school premises. These must be secured with concrete or iron covers to prevent students from accidentally falling into them.

Schools where construction work is under way must barricade work sites and restrict access. Construction equipment must be kept beyond the reach of students, the circular said.

The department has flagged rainwater stagnation and the condition of campus walls as areas requiring attention. Prolonged exposure to rain can leave walls damp, making it necessary to watch for signs of instability or possible collapse.

An official with the Chennai chief education office said headmasters had been instructed to inspect walls, coordinate with local bodies over safety concerns and submit requests for replacement walls wherever necessary. Where rainwater accumulates on school grounds, headmasters must arrange to pump it out, the official added.

The circular calls for coordinated action involving school managements, education officials, civic bodies and engineering authorities to address risks across campuses. School heads must therefore combine inspections with prompt follow-up, ensuring that identified hazards are isolated and that requests for demolition, repairs or replacement structures reach the appropriate authorities without delay.

The measures cover both existing buildings and areas where construction is continuing during the monsoon.