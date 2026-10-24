Kieron Pollard's Appointment As MI Head Coach Draws Attention To His CSK Connection, Here's Why

The former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been officially appointed as the new head coach of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027. Pollard has been elevated from being a player and batting coach to taking full charge of MI's support staff, replacing Mahela Jayawardene.

Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as MI head coach following a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. Under Jayawardene's second stint as the head coach, the five-time IPL champions finished ninth on the points table with four wins in 10 matches, prompting the franchise's management to reorganize its backroom staff.

Pollard's appointment came on the back of his long association with the franchise, having been a cornerstone of Mumbai Indians since 2010. Following his retirement from the IPL, the West Indies legend transitioned to the role of batting coach before being promoted to oversee the entire squad as head coach.

Also Read:Mumbai Indians Appoint Kieron Pollard as New Head Coach for IPL 2027

Pollard's Era at Mumbai Indians

From joining as a player in 2010 to becoming one of the most feared finishers and match-winners in T20 history, Pollard's bond with the Mumbai Indians runs deep. Over more than a decade with the franchise, the 39-year-old was central to MI's success, winning five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Talking about his appointment as MI head coach, Kieron Pollard expressed immense pride and gratitude for the opportunity to lead the franchise where he spent the defining years of his playing career, emphasizing his commitment to building a winning culture and working closely with the squad ahead of IPL 2027.

“Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold," Pollard said in a statement released by Mumbai Indians.

“I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team's legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate." he added.

Mumbai Indians elevate Kieron Pollard as Head Coach

A defining figure in MI's success, the remarkable 16-year association of Kieron Pollard within the #OneFamily enters a new chapter.

Read more - Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 24, 2026

Having been associated with Mumbai Indians for 16 years as a player, mentor, and coach, Pollard steps into the top job carrying a profound understanding of the franchise's ethos. He is already playing for MI's sister franchises, MI New York and MI Emirates, and has played two SA20 seasons for MI Cape Town.

However, Kieron Pollard's appointment as the MI head coach has sparked a massive wave of online debate due to a surprising twist: his active playing commitments with rival franchises in other global leagues.

Pollard's CSK Connection Draws Attention

As Kieron Pollard steps into the role of head coach at Mumbai Indians in the IPL, the former West Indies all-rounder's appointment has drawn attention to his association with Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the SA20 League, a franchise linked to Chennai Super Kings, MI's long-term rival in the IPL.

Pollard was recently brought by Joburg Super Kings at the SA20 2027 Auction in October, going unopposed to the yellow franchise for his base price of R1.5 million (approximately INR 87.15 lakh).

Taking to their X handles, many fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted to the unusual situation, pointing out that MI's new head coach would also represent a franchise associated with their arch-rivals CSK in another league. While some welcomed Pollard's appointment, others questioned the move, with several highlighting the irony of an MI head coach playing for a rival franchise.

@mufaddal_vohra great news! Who knows MI better than him....

- SALT (@ImDhoom18) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra My franchise needs new captain, not coach.

- bheja (@SharmaDev90) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra This is not CPL or ILT20. I dont know what rich MI owners seeing in Pollard. He was descent as an allrounder but not a great leader. Not many tournaments won as captain. He does compete well and wins games but cannot go all the way to touch the trophy. MI lost its ways of winning

- Just4Cricket (@GodLightTruth) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Most talented MI player as head coach

- Krus viratian (@Kohliislove1) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra man went from being the system to running the whole franchise and honestly thats the most on brand thing ive ever seen

- Chloe Nomeii (@chloorbitel) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Bad move he is just a power hitter with no real batting technique

- Benjamin (@Benjaminq6s) October 24, 2026

Now MI's head coach is playing for JSK

- ₹ (@Nkumaaaran) October 24, 2026

Mumbai Indians headcoach plays for their rival franchise in another league

- arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 24, 2026

First time in bloodline will be seeing a IPL team head coach playing for rival franchise in other league

- Shailesh (@shailesh18_) October 24, 2026

A familiar in house man who understands the franchise and its pros and cons

- Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) October 24, 2026

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Super kings franchise player is the new Head coach of MI for ipl 2027 Zenith. (@Msdcore7) October 24, 2026

Clever cricketer, but he wasn't a great captain, and his first season as coach of MI London continued the same pattern of poor team-building and tactics.

Needs to improve significantly, and fast.

- Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) October 24, 2026

first in my bloodline to witness a player being the head coach in one league and playing for the rival team in another

- flavs (@FlaviaNagpal) October 24, 2026

Super King Kieron Pollard is Mumbai Indians Head Coach

- CSK Core (@CSKCore) October 24, 2026

Kieron Pollard is one of the greatest batters in the history of T20 cricket, having amassed 14999 runs, including two centuries and 71 fifties, at an average of 31.71 in 754 matches. In the IPL, the legendary all-rounder has aggregated 3412 runs, including 16 fifties, at an average of 28.67 in 189 matches.

Also Read:IPL 2027: Amit Mishra returns to Delhi Capitals as spin bowling coach