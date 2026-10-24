Delhi Dynamites Rally Past Emperia Marathas To Win Volleyball Champions League Title

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, October 24 (IANS) Delhi Dynamites overturned an early setback to defeat Emperia Marathas 3-1 in the final of the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday, securing the championship trophy and Rs 2 crore in prize money.

The Marathas took the opening set 25-22 to put Delhi on the back foot, but the Dynamites responded with three successive set victories to complete the comeback and claim the title. The runners-up received Rs 1 crore.

Delhi restored parity by winning the second set 25-19 before edging a fiercely contested third set 31-29. The closely fought exchange proved decisive, leaving the Dynamites just one set away from the championship.

With the momentum shifting in their favour, Delhi maintained their composure in the fourth set, winning 25-19 to seal the victory and cap their campaign with a title-winning performance.

Shubham Choudhary was named Player of the Match for his contribution to the triumph, while SR. Sivarajan received the Impact Player of the Match award.

Reflecting on the comeback, Choudhary credited the team's unity and composure after falling behind in the final.

“Winning the Volleyball Champions League title is a special feeling for the entire team. After losing the first set, we stayed united, trusted our preparation and focused on winning one point at a time. The third set was particularly important, and our belief in each other helped us turn the match around. This victory is the result of the team's hard work and collective effort.”

The victory secured Delhi Dynamites the inaugural reward of Rs 2 crore for the champions, while Emperia Marathas had to settle for the runners-up prize of Rs 1 crore after being unable to sustain their early advantage.