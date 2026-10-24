Two European Women Get Released After More Than Year in Captivity in Niger
(MENAFN) Two European women who spent more than a year held captive in Niger have been released and transferred to authorities in Benghazi, Libya.
Eva Gretzmacher, a 76-year-old Austrian, and Claudia Abbt, a 69-year-old Swiss national, were abducted in separate incidents in the northern Nigerien city of Agadez in January and April last year.
Authorities have not revealed the identities of their captors or the demands made during their detention. Previous reports have suggested possible links to Islamic State militants, but the circumstances surrounding the women's release remain undisclosed.
Both Austria and Switzerland have confirmed that their citizens are free.
Switzerland said Abbt had been released and was returning home, while Austria announced that Gretzmacher's freedom followed "intensive diplomatic efforts".
"We are all very relieved that Eva G. is free again after more than 21 months... For many months, we worked closely, discreetly, and in a spirit of trust with our regional, European, and international partners. These joint efforts have paid off," Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said in a statement.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry reported that federal officials met Abbt in Benghazi, where she also received medical attention.
"She is doing well under the circumstances and is currently on her way back to Switzerland," the ministry added.
Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis expressed gratitude to those who helped secure her freedom, saying he was "relieved that [she] is free again after more than a year and a half".
The Swiss government said it formed a task force involving the foreign affairs department, police and other agencies after learning of the kidnapping.
It also noted that Switzerland had remained in regular communication with Austria since the beginning of the case.
Earlier reports citing Libyan officials said the women would be transferred to their respective national authorities once the required procedures had been completed.
Eva Gretzmacher, a 76-year-old Austrian, and Claudia Abbt, a 69-year-old Swiss national, were abducted in separate incidents in the northern Nigerien city of Agadez in January and April last year.
Authorities have not revealed the identities of their captors or the demands made during their detention. Previous reports have suggested possible links to Islamic State militants, but the circumstances surrounding the women's release remain undisclosed.
Both Austria and Switzerland have confirmed that their citizens are free.
Switzerland said Abbt had been released and was returning home, while Austria announced that Gretzmacher's freedom followed "intensive diplomatic efforts".
"We are all very relieved that Eva G. is free again after more than 21 months... For many months, we worked closely, discreetly, and in a spirit of trust with our regional, European, and international partners. These joint efforts have paid off," Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said in a statement.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry reported that federal officials met Abbt in Benghazi, where she also received medical attention.
"She is doing well under the circumstances and is currently on her way back to Switzerland," the ministry added.
Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis expressed gratitude to those who helped secure her freedom, saying he was "relieved that [she] is free again after more than a year and a half".
The Swiss government said it formed a task force involving the foreign affairs department, police and other agencies after learning of the kidnapping.
It also noted that Switzerland had remained in regular communication with Austria since the beginning of the case.
Earlier reports citing Libyan officials said the women would be transferred to their respective national authorities once the required procedures had been completed.
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