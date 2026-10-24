Three Decades Deciding Who Survives A Crisis. Now A Retired Transit Safety Director Asks What Happens When A Machine Makes That Choice Instead.

MENAFN - GetNews) Debut novelist Marvin R. Marriott draws on more than 30 years in transportation safety and emergency response for Noah's Arc, a science fiction thriller launching December 1st.

NEW YORK, USA - October 24, 2026 - For more than thirty years, Marvin R. Marriott's job was to figure out how systems fail, and who gets protected when they do. As a Director in the Office of System Safety for MTA New York City Transit, he spent his career in accident investigation, emergency response, and terrorism response, the quiet, procedural work of deciding, in the worst moments, what keeps people alive. On December 1st, Marriott brings that same question to fiction, in a very different setting.

His debut novel, Noah's Arc, imagines a submerged, artificial-intelligence-governed sanctuary built to preserve a small fraction of humanity after civilization collapses, and an AI system tasked with deciding, methodically and without emotion, who is worthy of a place inside it.

“I spent my career around the question of who gets saved when something goes wrong, and why,” Marriott said.“That question never really leaves you. Noah's Arc is what happens when I stopped asking it about transit systems and started asking it about all of us.” The idea for Noah's Arc took root more than fifteen years ago, long before Marriott ever sat down to write it.

He carried it quietly through the rest of his transit career, adding to it in pieces, until retirement finally gave him the time to put it on the page. The result follows Dr. Olivia Noah, the scientist who leads the Arc's construction, and Aiden Montgomery, the engineer behind its governing intelligence, AGNES, and the moment AGNES's own judgment about human worth stops matching theirs. Marriott's Christian faith runs underneath the novel as well. Noah's Arc is, at its core, a story about free will versus control, and about whether humanity's own inventions can save it without quietly costing it the qualities that make it worth saving in the first place.

“I didn't want to write a book where the technology is the villain and the humans are simply victims of it,” Marriott said.“I wanted to ask a harder question: if we built something to decide who deserves to live, on what grounds would any of us actually qualify? That's not really a question about machines. That's a question about us.”

Noah's Arc launches December 1st and will be available worldwide in ebook, paperback, and hardcover through Amazon KDP, Barnes & Noble, Lulu, Kobo, Google Books, Apple Books, and other major retailers.

About Marvin R. Marriott

Marvin R. Marriott was born in Jamaica, West Indies, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He spent more than three decades with MTA New York City Transit, building a career across transportation operations, safety, and terrorism response before retiring as a Director in the Office of System Safety.

His work regularly placed him at the intersection of technology, human behavior, and high-stakes decision-making, the same territory Noah's Arc explores through fiction. Noah's Arc is his first novel. He lives with his family and, away from writing, can usually be found mountain biking, cooking, taking on a home renovation project, or at the range.