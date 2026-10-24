Hong Ji Shares Her Inspiring Journey From China To America In New Memoir

Peoria, Illinois, USA - October 24, 2026 - Most life stories just list out dates and achievements. Hong Ji's From China to America: My Life, My Journeys, and My Stories feels more like sitting down with someone who actually wants you to understand what it felt like to live through it all.

Her experiences growing up in Harbin, China, and eventually starting over in the United States form the backbone of the book. But at its core, it's really about figuring out who she really is when her world gets split between two very different places.

When Hong came over to the U.S. back in '96, it wasn't just a simple change of address. It has been a lifelong journey of learning, growth, adaptation, and self-discovery. This memoir is filled with heartfelt stories of Hong: building her life in the new country, while honoring her Chinese roots, and having the courage to adapt while keeping her values intact. It is about finding balance in her life between two cultures, two countries and two worlds.

Hong landed with big hopes, courage, and strong family values. Through her real-life experiences, she's learned that "home" isn't a fixed physical spot. It's something you build over time through meaningful relationships, daily hard work, and genuine connections with local communities. Home is about feeling safe, belonging, and being loved.

What really makes the book work is how grounded it stays. Hong doesn't waste time bragging about major career milestones. Instead, she writes about the people who actually built her character. Her recollections of early life in Harbin, living alongside parents, grandparents, siblings, and local teachers, give the book its emotional center. Those early routines, strict lessons, and family traditions became her bedrock for everything that came later.

She also gives you a candid look at what daily life in China felt like back then. It reads less like a historical overview and more like listening to a friend share personal family memories. Once the narrative shifts to the U.S., she speaks openly about the hard parts: struggling with a new language, adjusting to local customs, and preserving her identity while embracing a completely new environment.

Along her journey, Hong also encountered people she lovingly calls her“angels”, individuals who appeared at just the right moments, offering kindness, guidance, and support without expecting anything in return. Their unexpected generosity helped her through difficult times and reminded her that life's greatest blessings often come through the people we meet along the way.

Throughout her story, Hong weaves her thoughts through Dao philosophy, Taiji, Qigong, tea culture, and holistic health. She doesn't preach these as abstract concepts, but presents them as practical tools she used to manage real-world stress and grief. For her, genuine human connection and empathy matter far more than where someone was born.

Hong doesn't write like she has everything figured out, and that vulnerability makes the book deeply relatable. It prompts you to pause and reflect on your own life and the people who helped shape who you are today.

Whether you are navigating a new beginning, embracing your cultural roots, or simply searching for a story that speaks to the heart, From China to America: My Life, My Journeys, and My Stories offers a heartfelt reminder that every journey has the power to shape who we become. Pick up your copy today and experience Hong Ji's inspiring story of resilience, connection, and hope.