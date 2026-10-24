Air Defense Neutralizes 101 Out Of 126 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

According to the military, starting at 18:00 on Friday, October 23, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 126 Shahed-type attack UAVs (61 of them jet-powered), S8000 Bandеrol/Dan-T, Gerbera UAVs and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Sea of Azov.

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The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Saturday, October 24, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 101 Russian Shahed-type UAVs (50 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and UAVs of other types.

Hits were recorded at 14 locations, while downed targets (debris) fell at five locations.