New York Carriage Ban Draws Support as Drivers Fear Losing Livelihoods
(MENAFN) Alexus Lawson’s attachment to horse-drawn carriages began when she petted a carriage horse in New York’s Central Park at the age of five. Since then, she has developed a lasting connection to the animals and has spent six years working as a carriage driver in Manhattan’s iconic park.
However, news of a city vote this week to ban the carriages over animal welfare and public-safety concerns has left her worried about her future.
"What am I supposed to do with my horse?" asked the 28-year-old, who has been driving in the park for six years. "You're going to tell me I can't work with her anymore? How am I supposed to ensure her health?"
Lawson is among approximately 200 drivers operating horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. The practice has remained a tourist attraction and a sometimes contentious New York tradition for more than 160 years.
New York City Council is expected to vote Thursday on a proposal to prohibit the carriages beginning in June 2028. Mayor Zohran Mamdani supports the measure and has said he will help develop a transition plan for workers affected by the ban.
Several drivers who spoke to a news agency said they were unwilling to switch to different jobs and rejected allegations that their horses were being mistreated. Meanwhile, many residents and visitors have welcomed the proposed restrictions.
Figures from the Manhattan Borough President’s office indicate that 40 horses working in Central Park have died since 1982. The office attributes the deaths to several factors, including overheating and collisions.
Previous efforts by New York officials to prohibit horse-drawn carriages, encouraged by animal-rights campaigners, encountered resistance from city council members and labor unions representing the drivers.
However, news of a city vote this week to ban the carriages over animal welfare and public-safety concerns has left her worried about her future.
"What am I supposed to do with my horse?" asked the 28-year-old, who has been driving in the park for six years. "You're going to tell me I can't work with her anymore? How am I supposed to ensure her health?"
Lawson is among approximately 200 drivers operating horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. The practice has remained a tourist attraction and a sometimes contentious New York tradition for more than 160 years.
New York City Council is expected to vote Thursday on a proposal to prohibit the carriages beginning in June 2028. Mayor Zohran Mamdani supports the measure and has said he will help develop a transition plan for workers affected by the ban.
Several drivers who spoke to a news agency said they were unwilling to switch to different jobs and rejected allegations that their horses were being mistreated. Meanwhile, many residents and visitors have welcomed the proposed restrictions.
Figures from the Manhattan Borough President’s office indicate that 40 horses working in Central Park have died since 1982. The office attributes the deaths to several factors, including overheating and collisions.
Previous efforts by New York officials to prohibit horse-drawn carriages, encouraged by animal-rights campaigners, encountered resistance from city council members and labor unions representing the drivers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment