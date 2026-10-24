Barghouti Accuses Israeli Forces of Turning West Bank Into “Battlefield”
(MENAFN) Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, said Thursday that Israeli forces had turned the occupied West Bank into “fragmented prisons,” while violence by Israeli occupiers had transformed the territory into a “battlefield.”
In a statement, Barghouti said more than 1,300 Israeli military checkpoints had divided the West Bank, with most reportedly closed. He said the restrictions had isolated cities and towns from one another, creating what he described as “fragmented prisons separated from one another.”
According to Barghouti, these measures had “severely paralyzed economic activity, education and health services.”
He also pointed to Israeli military raids across all West Bank governorates, widespread arrests, ongoing repression and home demolitions. He further accused Israeli forces of preventing most Palestinian farmers from accessing their land to harvest olives.
“The Israeli occupation uses occupier terror gangs as a spearhead for settlement expansion,” he said.
Barghouti added that these groups continued to attack towns, villages and cities throughout the West Bank, turning the territory into a “battlefield where terror never stops.”
He argued that the “occupier terror war” was intended to force Palestinians off large portions of their land and advance what he called the “Zionist expansionist dream” of annexation, Judaization and displacement.
In a statement, Barghouti said more than 1,300 Israeli military checkpoints had divided the West Bank, with most reportedly closed. He said the restrictions had isolated cities and towns from one another, creating what he described as “fragmented prisons separated from one another.”
According to Barghouti, these measures had “severely paralyzed economic activity, education and health services.”
He also pointed to Israeli military raids across all West Bank governorates, widespread arrests, ongoing repression and home demolitions. He further accused Israeli forces of preventing most Palestinian farmers from accessing their land to harvest olives.
“The Israeli occupation uses occupier terror gangs as a spearhead for settlement expansion,” he said.
Barghouti added that these groups continued to attack towns, villages and cities throughout the West Bank, turning the territory into a “battlefield where terror never stops.”
He argued that the “occupier terror war” was intended to force Palestinians off large portions of their land and advance what he called the “Zionist expansionist dream” of annexation, Judaization and displacement.
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