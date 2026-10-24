China's Orient Cable Eyes Role In Caspian-Europe Green Energy Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Chinese company Orient Cable NBO UK is interested in developing infrastructure and providing technological solutions for electricity transmission as part of the“Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor” project.

This was stated by the company's managing director, Lai Wei, in a video posted on the Ministry of Energy's social media accounts, in which he shared his views on the forum“Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation.”

He noted that the company is particularly interested in both infrastructure development and the technical and technological solutions that can be applied within the framework of the project.

“From our company's perspective, both infrastructure development and technical and technological solutions are of interest. Orient Cable offers comprehensive solutions for subsea and terrestrial cable systems. Therefore, we are particularly interested in the creation and development of transmission infrastructure as part of this long-distance power transmission project,” Lai Wei stated.

According to the company's managing director, given the project's significant technical challenges, providing appropriate technological solutions to overcome them is also within the company's sphere of interest.

“Specifically, I am referring to the development of technological solutions for transmitting electricity via undersea cables at great depths between two countries. In fact, for us, this is not so much about two countries as it is about connecting two continents-Asia and Europe. This makes the project even more attractive to us,” he emphasized.

Orient Cable (Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co., Ltd.) was founded in 1998 in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. The company specializes in the research, design, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of subsea and terrestrial cable systems. Its products and services are used in projects involving power transmission, offshore wind energy, the oil and gas sector, and telecommunications.

According to the company, it has delivered more than 15,000 kilometers of subsea cables to date. The company's shares have been traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2014. By the end of 2025, its total assets amounted to 15.54 billion yuan (approximately 2.2 billion U.S. dollars).

Meanwhile, a final investment decision on the“Green Energy Corridor” project, which will connect the Caspian Sea with Europe, is scheduled for 2029.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, announced on his page on social media platform X that, at a recent forum in Baku, the results of the project's feasibility study were discussed for the first time with international investors, financial institutions, and business partners.

According to the minister, the goal is to advance this strategic project, with a transmission capacity of 4 GW, to the stage of a final investment decision in 2029, based on a sustainable business model, reliable financing mechanisms, and a strong partnership.

Shahbazov noted that the corridor, which will connect the Caspian Sea's renewable energy potential with European markets, will create new opportunities to strengthen energy security, diversify energy sources, and expand regional energy integration.