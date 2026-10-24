Yangguang News Launches Global Youth Short Video Campaign“Me, Tang Poetry, And AI”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Using Artificial Intelligence to Reimagine Tang Poetry and Connect Young People Across Cultures

Xian, China, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January 2026, the Global Youth Short Video Campaign“A True Friend Remains Close at Heart, Though Miles Apart: Me, Tang Poetry, and AI”, organized by Yangguang News and undertaken by the educational new media platform“Youth and Homeland Letters,” was officially launched in Xi'an.

The campaign has brought together 31 co-organizing institutions and received responses from 126 universities, primary schools and secondary schools. It invites young people from around the world to submit short videos centered on Tang poetry, encouraging participants to use artificial intelligence to explore visual creation, narrative expression and cross-language communication.

As an initiative by Yangguang News to promote the innovative dissemination of China's outstanding traditional culture, the campaign takes Tang poetry as its content foundation and youth creativity as its core, while using short videos and overseas social media platforms to expand its reach. The campaign aims to lower the barriers for audiences from different cultural backgrounds to understand Tang poetry, allowing classical poetry to take on a more direct and engaging form of expression through contemporary digital media.

Multiple Participants Bring Tang Poetry into Youth Creative Spaces

Since the campaign was launched, it has received more than 100 short video submissions. Participants have selected Tang poems from a variety of perspectives, including images of mountains and rivers, frontier poetry, homesickness, and themes concerning the country and society. With the help of artificial intelligence, they have created visuals, constructed scenes, produced voice-overs and translations, transforming written poetry into audiovisual works suitable for distribution on digital platforms.Zhong Yi, a Grade 10 student from Class 8 at Xi'an Gaoxin No.1 Experimental High School, chose Li Bai's Hard Is the Way to Shu as the basis for his work. Using artificial intelligence, he presented the magnificent and precipitous landscapes of Shu described in the poem.







He said that he hoped to transform the sense of awe brought by the poem into images that audiences could see, allowing young people overseas to learn about China's natural landscapes and cultural imagination through Tang poetry.

Grade 11 students Xu Zihe and Yang Yifan from the same school created works based on Cen Shen's Song of the Running Horse River in Farewell to General Feng on His Western Expedition. Through video, they presented the frontier environment and the lives of soldiers stationed there.While developing a renewed understanding of the poem's meaning, the students also attempted to explain its emotions and values to overseas audiences in contemporary language.







Overseas Distribution Expands the Reach of Youth Works

Yangguang News has simultaneously established an overseas distribution network, publishing and promoting outstanding works through platforms including TikTok and YouTube. As of September 2026, more than 20 works had each received over 100,000 views on overseas platforms, while the related content had accumulated nearly 6 million overseas views in total.

The overseas distribution has not only expanded the reach of the campaign, but has also provided new avenues for young people around the world to learn about Tang poetry, respond to it and participate in its reinterpretation and recreation.

The organizers hope that by continuing to publish outstanding works, they can observe how audiences from different cultural backgrounds understand themes in Tang poetry such as nature, homesickness, friendship, and feelings toward the country and society, and use audience feedback to improve subsequent content. In this way, overseas platforms are not simply channels for displaying the works, but also form part of the cross-cultural exchange fostered by the campaign.

From Viewing Tang Poetry to Creating Together

Building on the short video campaign, the organizers have further introduced the creative theme“When Tang Poetry Meets the World,” encouraging young people to create imitations and explore cross-cultural expressions based on Tang poetry.

Participants can create virtual characters from different cultural backgrounds and imagine how they might read, understand and respond to Tang poetry in the contexts of their own lives. They can also use artificial intelligence to assist with visual generation, translation and video production.

This theme extends the creative perspective from the reproduction of classical texts to dialogue between different cultures. Works may retain the imagery, rhythm or emotional threads of Tang poetry while incorporating cities, landscapes, languages and life experiences familiar to the creators.

Through this approach, the organizers hope to demonstrate the diverse possibilities of Tang poetry in contemporary contexts and enable young people overseas to move from being recipients of cultural content to participants in cultural exchange.







Xi ' an Provides the Cultural Context for the Project

Xi'an, known as Chang'an in ancient times, was an important city in the development of Tang culture and Tang poetry. In August 2025, Xi'an proposed building itself into a“City of Tang Poetry,” promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of Tang poetry culture.

Starting in Xi'an, the campaign brings together the city's cultural resources, school-based educational settings, artificial intelligence technology and international communication channels to explore new ways of disseminating traditional culture to young people.

The campaign was initiated by Yangguang News in January 2026 and undertaken by Youth and Homeland Letters. 31 partner institutions, including Shaanxi People's Publishing House, Taibai Literature and Art Publishing House, Northwest University of Political Science and Law, Shaanxi University of Technology, Xi'an International University, Shaanxi Provincial Xi'an Primary School, Xi'an Gaoxin No.1 Experimental High School, are participating as co-organizers.

The judging process involves scholars from China and abroad, outstanding teachers and other participants.

How to Participate

Works must center on Tang poetry. For works involving imitation or adaptation, participants must indicate the source of the original poem. If artificial intelligence is used to assist with the creative process, the name of the AI tool must be indicated.

Works must be original and submitted in either landscape or portrait video format.

Submission deadline: September 20, 2026

Submission email:...

Official platform: Youth and Homeland Letters WeChat Official Account

File naming format:

When Tang Poetry Meets the World + Participation Format + School + Author's Name + Class + Grade + (Supervising Teacher) + Contact Number

Organizing Committee: +86 17782700601 (also available on WeChat)

Yangguang News said it will continue to leverage its media content production and distribution capabilities, work with schools, publishing institutions and cultural organizations, and encourage more young people to understand and express Tang poetry through digital media.

Through overseas platforms, the newspaper also aims to promote communication among young people from different cultural backgrounds.

CONTACT: Han Wentao...