Santhanam's 'Love Bite' Unit Wraps Up Shooting

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Santhanam, who plays the lead in director Selvin Raj Xavier's next film, 'Love Bite', has now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Taking to his X timeline, Santhanam wrote, "It's a WRAP for #LoveBite. Biting soon in theatres this December."

The actor also shared a video clip that contained BTS clips shot on the sets of the film. The video ended with a clip showing the entire unit wrapping up the shoot of the film with a cake cutting ceremony.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film in May this year.

Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Productions had taken to her X timeline to make the announcement.

She had then said, "Thrilled to announce our upcoming film featuring the immensely talented iamsanthanam Sir and our own director @selvinrajxavier. It will be a super fun wild ride from the house of #Ags with an incredible team of actors and technical crew #LoveBite. #AGS29 #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh@archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @iamsanthanam @selvinrajxavier @Ags_production @thinkmusicindia."

Actor Santhanam had taken to his X timeline to express his happiness on working in this new film.

The actor had said, "Very happy to associate with @Ags_production and @selvinrajxavier for my next film. @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi."

The film features actress Aparna Das, who came in for a lot of praise for her performance in the critically acclaimed romantic entertainer 'Dada', as the female lead.

For the unaware, director Selvin Raj Xavier is best known for his horror comedy film 'Conjuring Kannappan', which, incidentally, was also produced by AGS Entertainment.

The film featured actor Sathish in the lead and had gone on to emerge a superhit. Sathish had played the titular role of Kannappan in the film, which ended up being a laugh riot. It not only set the cash registers ringing at the box office but also came in for critical acclaim.

The title poster of 'Love Bite' that was announced in May gave one the impression that this film too would be a horror comedy like 'Conjuring Kannappan'.

The title poster had showed a graveyard with several hands emerging out of graves graves were seen empty and the title was written in a fashion that gave the impression that the film would deal with the dead. In all, the title poster made it evident that the film would be a horror comedy.