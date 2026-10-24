Karisma Kapoor Makes Rohit Sharma Dance To 'Le Gayi Le Gayi', Latter Says His 'Day Is Made'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor brought back the nostalgia of the 1990s as she made former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dance to her hit song 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' from her cult film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' on the sets of the game show 'Family Full House'.

In a promo shared by the channel, Rohit is seen grooving alongside Karisma to the popular track, recreating the magic of the iconic song.

Expressing his excitement after dancing with the actress, Rohit said,“Movie mein hum dekhte dekhte itna ye karte the, aaj maine naach liya. Maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha ki mujhe aapke saath naachne ka mauka milega. Mere toh din ban gaye bhai, please. Maza aa gaya, maza aa gaya.”

(We used to watch the movie and practise these steps so much, and today I got to dance. I had never imagined that I would get the opportunity to dance with you. My day is made. I had so much fun.)

In another video, Karisma praised Rohit for his hosting skills, calling him effortless and charming.

“I think Rohit was an amazing host. He was so effortless, and had such a charming personality. Obviously, on the field and off the field, as a host he was just amazing,” she said.

Talking about the iconic song, 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' featured in Yash Chopra's romantic musical 'Dil To Pagal Hai' which was released in 1997. Featuring Karisma Kapoor, the peppy track was sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, with music composed by Uttam Singh and lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi.

It was choreographed by ace choreographer Shiamak Davar.

The actress was a touted as one of the most popular actresses of the 90s era of the Bollywood industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut at the age of 15 and has been a part of the industry for more than 4 decades now.

–IANS

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