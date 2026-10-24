'November 1 Rally Will Cause Significant Business Losses, Better If Congress Postpones It': Praveen Khandelwal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has urged Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to postpone the Congress party's proposed mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, warning that political demonstrations during the peak festive season could cause significant losses to traders and disrupt commercial activities across the national Capital.

Khandelwal claimed that recent protests in Delhi had already resulted in estimated business losses of around Rs 4,000 crore. He appealed for the rally to be rescheduled and suggested that a venue in Outer Delhi be considered to minimise the impact on traders' livelihoods.

“The entire country has seen that protests, demonstrations and similar activities in Delhi in recent times have caused business losses of approximately Rs 4,000 crore. The sales for the entire year are one thing, while sales from October to January are another. In such a situation, another rally by Rahul Gandhi will certainly affect businesses and cause significant losses to traders,” Khandelwal told IANS.

He highlighted Delhi's importance as a major trading hub, noting that a large number of buyers from other states visit the national Capital to purchase goods. According to him, rallies and associated restrictions by the administration can discourage these visitors or prevent them from reaching markets, affecting business for multiple reasons.

“It would be better to postpone this rally, and I would request you all, on behalf of Delhi traders, to let them trade, and a place should be decided for such a protest in Outer Delhi region so it won't affect livelihoods,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an organisation representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, also wrote to LoP Rahul Gandhi, requesting that the November 1 rally be postponed until after November 10, citing concerns over the peak Diwali shopping season.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal warned that traffic diversions, barricading and road closures could disrupt business across major wholesale and retail markets. He estimated that the rally's impact could extend over three to four days, potentially affecting trade worth up to Rs 10,000 crore during the festive period.

CTI urged the Congress leadership to consider traders' concerns and schedule the rally after the major festive shopping dates.