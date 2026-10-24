In First X Post Sonia Gandhi Recalls How Her Love Story With Rajiv Gandhi Began In England

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has shared a video on social media recalling how her love story with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi began in 1965 at a small Greek restaurant called The Varsity in Cambridge, England.

In her debut post on X, Sonia Gandhi spoke about her upcoming memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which is scheduled to be released on November 10. She also shared personal memories of her life with Rajiv Gandhi, offering a glimpse into the early days of their relationship through recollections and old photographs.

"In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you," she said.

Recalling their first meeting at the Greek restaurant in Cambridge in 1965, Sonia spoke warmly about Rajiv Gandhi and the qualities that attracted her to him.

"Of course he was very good-looking," she said.

She also remembered the difficulties of finding good food in England during those days, explaining that restaurants were relatively few and that she eventually discovered a Greek restaurant frequented by Indian and Italian students.

She recalled how the restaurant became the setting for the beginning of their relationship.

"That is when I met Rajiv; in that very restaurant. When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that he was someone I would really love to be with. And of course, I learned out he felt the same. I remember when I first met him, a common friend introduced us and then we became friends. We used to go to parties with friends," Sonia recalled.

Reflecting on Rajiv Gandhi's personality, she said his gentle nature had left a lasting impression on her from the very beginning.

"He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. That was something that really touched me and struck me. I'll never forget when I first met him," she added.

Sonia Gandhi's post on X marked her first appearance on the social media platform.

Earlier on Thursday, she also joined Instagram, where she shared a message introducing her forthcoming memoir and expressing gratitude for being able to present its first look to readers.

"Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all: the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss, and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you," Sonia Gandhi wrote in her first Instagram post while sharing the first look of the book.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sonia Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two were also seen hugging.

The book is set to launch on November 10, while pre-orders have been opened. The memoir is being published globally by Alfred A. Knopf, with HarperCollins India handling its release in the country.

Spanning 544 pages, the book traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her meeting and eventual relationship with Rajiv Gandhi. It also chronicles the personal tragedies that shaped her life, including the assassinations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and explores her subsequent role in Indian politics.