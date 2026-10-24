India, Poland Expand Cooperation in Defense, Space, Nuclear Energy
(MENAFN) India and Poland agreed on Thursday to strengthen cooperation in defense, space and nuclear energy as their prime ministers met for talks in New Delhi.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, for discussions, according to a statement shared by India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.
During his remarks, Modi said the partnership between the two countries “has gained new momentum over the past two years.” He added that their latest discussions resulted in an agreement to deepen cooperation across the defense, space and nuclear energy sectors.
Modi also highlighted the shared commitment of India and Poland to democratic principles and the rule of law, noting that both countries “believe in democratic values and the rule of law.”
“We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective,” he said.
Addressing international conflicts, Modi said that whether in Ukraine or the Middle East, India “will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace.”
Tusk, meanwhile, emphasized the foundations of the two countries’ relationship, stating: "We are building our friendship on the basis of trust, shared values, and ideas such as non-violence."
"We value and appreciate the global role that you, Prime Minister (Modi), play on the world stage. It is a source of hope in these times of destabilization, uncertainty, political uncertainty, and instability," he added.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, for discussions, according to a statement shared by India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.
During his remarks, Modi said the partnership between the two countries “has gained new momentum over the past two years.” He added that their latest discussions resulted in an agreement to deepen cooperation across the defense, space and nuclear energy sectors.
Modi also highlighted the shared commitment of India and Poland to democratic principles and the rule of law, noting that both countries “believe in democratic values and the rule of law.”
“We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective,” he said.
Addressing international conflicts, Modi said that whether in Ukraine or the Middle East, India “will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace.”
Tusk, meanwhile, emphasized the foundations of the two countries’ relationship, stating: "We are building our friendship on the basis of trust, shared values, and ideas such as non-violence."
"We value and appreciate the global role that you, Prime Minister (Modi), play on the world stage. It is a source of hope in these times of destabilization, uncertainty, political uncertainty, and instability," he added.
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