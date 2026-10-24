Lapid, Eisenkot Criticize Netanyahu’s Leadership Ahead of Israeli Elections
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition figures Yair Lapid and Gadi Eisenkot accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday of placing his political future ahead of the country’s interests, criticizing his government’s performance and its response to security warnings ahead of next week’s elections.
In a post on X, Lapid accused the government of making a “farce” of Israel’s security and attempting to shift blame for its shortcomings onto others.
“The reckless and hysterical statement made by the defense minister is a gift to Israel’s enemies,” Lapid said.
“Once again, this failed government is trying to make excuses and look for a scapegoat to cover up the failures of Netanyahu and the group of incompetent people surrounding him,” he added.
Lapid characterized Katz’s comments as “an explicit admission of their complete inability to govern the country and provide security for its citizens.”
“In their desperate attempt to avoid defeat at the ballot box, they are turning the security of the State of Israel into a farce,” Lapid said.
Separately, Gadi Eisenkot, head of the opposition Yashar party and a former Israeli army chief of staff, warned that Netanyahu and Katz remaining in office threatened the country’s security.
In another post on X, Eisenkot accused Katz of laying the groundwork for “the next catastrophe” by seeking to transfer responsibility to others in advance.
In a post on X, Lapid accused the government of making a “farce” of Israel’s security and attempting to shift blame for its shortcomings onto others.
“The reckless and hysterical statement made by the defense minister is a gift to Israel’s enemies,” Lapid said.
“Once again, this failed government is trying to make excuses and look for a scapegoat to cover up the failures of Netanyahu and the group of incompetent people surrounding him,” he added.
Lapid characterized Katz’s comments as “an explicit admission of their complete inability to govern the country and provide security for its citizens.”
“In their desperate attempt to avoid defeat at the ballot box, they are turning the security of the State of Israel into a farce,” Lapid said.
Separately, Gadi Eisenkot, head of the opposition Yashar party and a former Israeli army chief of staff, warned that Netanyahu and Katz remaining in office threatened the country’s security.
In another post on X, Eisenkot accused Katz of laying the groundwork for “the next catastrophe” by seeking to transfer responsibility to others in advance.
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