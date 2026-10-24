Belgian Students Block University Campus Over Tuition Fee Increase
(MENAFN) Students partially blocked the Solbosch campus of the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) on Thursday to oppose higher tuition fees, according to reports.
The demonstration began in the morning following a call by the “Gen-Z counter-attack” collective, which includes students, student organizations, researchers, teachers and university employees.
Although some university buildings were obstructed, students were still able to access the campus, according to reports.
The protest focused on a 43% rise in annual tuition fees. Figures from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation cited in reports indicate that the increase affects 58% of students enrolled in higher education.
The collective also expressed opposition to changes under the landscape decree, cuts in funding for lower education, increasing transportation expenses and police interventions targeting young people taking part in demonstrations.
In addition, the group had asked ULB to suspend classes on Thursday, but university officials rejected the request. Protesters also called on the institution to end outsourcing practices, particularly those involving cleaning services.
The demonstration began in the morning following a call by the “Gen-Z counter-attack” collective, which includes students, student organizations, researchers, teachers and university employees.
Although some university buildings were obstructed, students were still able to access the campus, according to reports.
The protest focused on a 43% rise in annual tuition fees. Figures from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation cited in reports indicate that the increase affects 58% of students enrolled in higher education.
The collective also expressed opposition to changes under the landscape decree, cuts in funding for lower education, increasing transportation expenses and police interventions targeting young people taking part in demonstrations.
In addition, the group had asked ULB to suspend classes on Thursday, but university officials rejected the request. Protesters also called on the institution to end outsourcing practices, particularly those involving cleaning services.
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