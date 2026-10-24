Truck Drivers’ Protests Over High Diesel Prices Spread Across Southern Italy
(MENAFN) Truck drivers protesting high diesel prices continued to disrupt parts of southern Italy on Thursday, prompting concerns about potential interruptions to goods deliveries, according to reports.
Fears over the impact on supply chains persisted even as some drivers chose to suspend their demonstrations.
In Gela, however, truck drivers decided to maintain their blockade, insisting that their protest against rising fuel costs would continue.
“We will continue until there are concrete results. Announcements are of no use to us. These stationary trucks represent our entire lives and our work,” they said.
Dozens of heavy vehicles remained parked at a roundabout on the SS 117 bis Gela-Catania road, near the entrance to the town.
In recent days, other truck drivers had also positioned their vehicles at a protest area established by farmers at the town’s entrance in the province of Caltanissetta.
The mayors of Naples and Bari reportedly warned that the ongoing demonstrations could bring activity in their cities to a standstill, highlighting concerns over the wider economic and logistical consequences.
Meanwhile, the government adopted a firm response, with those responsible for organizing or participating in the blockades expected to be identified and reported to the police.
Fears over the impact on supply chains persisted even as some drivers chose to suspend their demonstrations.
In Gela, however, truck drivers decided to maintain their blockade, insisting that their protest against rising fuel costs would continue.
“We will continue until there are concrete results. Announcements are of no use to us. These stationary trucks represent our entire lives and our work,” they said.
Dozens of heavy vehicles remained parked at a roundabout on the SS 117 bis Gela-Catania road, near the entrance to the town.
In recent days, other truck drivers had also positioned their vehicles at a protest area established by farmers at the town’s entrance in the province of Caltanissetta.
The mayors of Naples and Bari reportedly warned that the ongoing demonstrations could bring activity in their cities to a standstill, highlighting concerns over the wider economic and logistical consequences.
Meanwhile, the government adopted a firm response, with those responsible for organizing or participating in the blockades expected to be identified and reported to the police.
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