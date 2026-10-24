France Maintains High Security Alert Ahead of New Protests
(MENAFN) France is maintaining its “maximum level of vigilance” ahead of nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Oct. 24, a minister delegate to the Interior Ministry said Thursday, adding that authorities have not ruled out prohibiting additional gatherings.
“We are at a maximum level of vigilance” for Oct. 24, Jean-Didier Berger told a media outlet.
Berger said the government “absolutely rules nothing out in the coming days and weeks” if officials consider it necessary to ban public gatherings or cultural and sporting events.
He also announced that the number of security personnel deployed on Saturday would be “20% higher” than the level recorded on Oct. 17.
“We have canceled leave. We have recalled people who were supposed to be on leave and who will no longer be,” he explained.
Security operations will also involve Sentinelle forces, alongside specialized units including the GIGN and RAID.
The previous nationwide demonstrations, held on Oct. 17, focused on rising living costs and fuel prices and brought together Yellow Vest protesters and students. Authorities reported damage to commercial establishments and public buildings, leading to the introduction of localized curfews in several cities.
Another round of demonstrations is planned for Oct. 24, while trade unions have called for a nationwide strike and day of protests on Nov. 5.
“We are at a maximum level of vigilance” for Oct. 24, Jean-Didier Berger told a media outlet.
Berger said the government “absolutely rules nothing out in the coming days and weeks” if officials consider it necessary to ban public gatherings or cultural and sporting events.
He also announced that the number of security personnel deployed on Saturday would be “20% higher” than the level recorded on Oct. 17.
“We have canceled leave. We have recalled people who were supposed to be on leave and who will no longer be,” he explained.
Security operations will also involve Sentinelle forces, alongside specialized units including the GIGN and RAID.
The previous nationwide demonstrations, held on Oct. 17, focused on rising living costs and fuel prices and brought together Yellow Vest protesters and students. Authorities reported damage to commercial establishments and public buildings, leading to the introduction of localized curfews in several cities.
Another round of demonstrations is planned for Oct. 24, while trade unions have called for a nationwide strike and day of protests on Nov. 5.
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