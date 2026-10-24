Gaza Hospitals Face Power Crisis as Fuel Stocks Run Out Amid Israeli Blockade
(MENAFN) Gaza’s Health Ministry warned Thursday that hospital electricity generators could cease operating after fuel stocks were completely depleted amid Israel’s ongoing blockade of the enclave.
In a statement, the ministry said engineering teams were working in difficult conditions to monitor the generators and maintain electricity supplies to critical hospital departments.
“Generators have been running for thousands of continuous hours without sufficient oil or maintenance, bringing them to the final point of mechanical danger,” the ministry said.
“If generator engines burn out because of the lack of oil, they could become permanently unusable even if supplies become available later,” it warned.
The ministry called for urgent intervention, emphasizing that the situation now involves not only securing fuel to operate the generators but also preventing the remaining equipment from suffering irreversible damage.
On Wednesday, the ministry announced that stocks of oil required to power hospital generators had been exhausted. It said more than 2,500 liters are urgently needed each month to prevent the remaining generators from failing as Israeli restrictions continue to limit the entry of fuel and maintenance supplies.
The warning raises concerns over hospitals’ ability to maintain electricity for essential medical services if the generators become inoperable.
In a statement, the ministry said engineering teams were working in difficult conditions to monitor the generators and maintain electricity supplies to critical hospital departments.
“Generators have been running for thousands of continuous hours without sufficient oil or maintenance, bringing them to the final point of mechanical danger,” the ministry said.
“If generator engines burn out because of the lack of oil, they could become permanently unusable even if supplies become available later,” it warned.
The ministry called for urgent intervention, emphasizing that the situation now involves not only securing fuel to operate the generators but also preventing the remaining equipment from suffering irreversible damage.
On Wednesday, the ministry announced that stocks of oil required to power hospital generators had been exhausted. It said more than 2,500 liters are urgently needed each month to prevent the remaining generators from failing as Israeli restrictions continue to limit the entry of fuel and maintenance supplies.
The warning raises concerns over hospitals’ ability to maintain electricity for essential medical services if the generators become inoperable.
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