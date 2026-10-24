Sudanese Army Regains Strategic Military Bases in Blue Nile Region
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army announced the recapture of two areas in the Blue Nile region on Thursday, including a strategically important military base, following clashes with paramilitary forces, according to reports.
The army and allied forces regained control of the Bakori military base, located southeast of Damazin, the regional capital, on Thursday morning, according to reports.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), working alongside the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, had captured the Bakori and Sarkam bases in late August. The facilities are located in the Qeisan and Kurmuk localities, respectively.
Situated approximately 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of Damazin, Bakori serves as the headquarters of the army’s 13th Brigade under the Fourth Infantry Division in the Blue Nile region, according to reports.
Abdelati Mohamed El Faki, commissioner of Kurmuk County in southeastern Blue Nile, confirmed that government forces had retaken two locations. In a statement, he said the army had regained control of the Ouklili area in the northeastern part of Kurmuk locality, as well as the Bakori base in Qeisan locality.
The paramilitary forces had not issued an immediate response to the reported developments.
Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced approximately 13 million and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.
The army and allied forces regained control of the Bakori military base, located southeast of Damazin, the regional capital, on Thursday morning, according to reports.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), working alongside the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, had captured the Bakori and Sarkam bases in late August. The facilities are located in the Qeisan and Kurmuk localities, respectively.
Situated approximately 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of Damazin, Bakori serves as the headquarters of the army’s 13th Brigade under the Fourth Infantry Division in the Blue Nile region, according to reports.
Abdelati Mohamed El Faki, commissioner of Kurmuk County in southeastern Blue Nile, confirmed that government forces had retaken two locations. In a statement, he said the army had regained control of the Ouklili area in the northeastern part of Kurmuk locality, as well as the Bakori base in Qeisan locality.
The paramilitary forces had not issued an immediate response to the reported developments.
Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the national army and the RSF since April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced approximately 13 million and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.
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