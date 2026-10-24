Saudi-lid Coalition Downs Drone Over Riyadh Region
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced Thursday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Riyadh region, although officials did not disclose further details about the incident.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a brief statement published on X, the US social media platform. He provided no information about the drone’s origin, its intended target or the circumstances surrounding its detection and destruction.
The incident comes amid escalating hostilities between Yemen’s Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, with attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities. The latest interception adds to security concerns linked to the ongoing tensions and threats involving Saudi territory.
However, the coalition’s announcement did not specify whether the drone posed an immediate threat to a particular location or whether any damage or casualties resulted from the incident.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a brief statement published on X, the US social media platform. He provided no information about the drone’s origin, its intended target or the circumstances surrounding its detection and destruction.
The incident comes amid escalating hostilities between Yemen’s Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, with attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities. The latest interception adds to security concerns linked to the ongoing tensions and threats involving Saudi territory.
However, the coalition’s announcement did not specify whether the drone posed an immediate threat to a particular location or whether any damage or casualties resulted from the incident.
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