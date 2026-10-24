China's Datang Plans To Build Caspian Sea Offshore Wind Farm By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Chinese company China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. plans to implement a wind farm project in the Caspian Sea by 2030.

This was announced by the Director of Market Development and Head of China Datang Group's Central Asia Office, Wang Hao, in a video posted on the Ministry of Energy's social media accounts during the forum“Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation,” dedicated to investment and partnership opportunities within the“Caspian-Black Sea Green Energy Corridor” project.

He noted that there are extensive opportunities for cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the field of green energy. According to Wang Hao, a memorandum of cooperation was signed last June with Datang, one of China's largest electricity producers, regarding the“Trans-Caspian-Black Sea Green Energy Corridor” project.

“It is a great honor for Datang to participate in this project,” he emphasized.

Wang Hao stated that in recent years, favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment have emerged in Azerbaijan. Given these opportunities, the company recently brought in about 25 Chinese enterprises to invest in Azerbaijan.

According to him, cooperation is currently underway with Azerbaijan's ministries of energy and economy to establish an industrial park designed to meet the needs of the future“Green Energy Corridor” project.

“Our goal is to bring Chinese technology and companies to Azerbaijan and set up local production. I believe this industrial park will provide significant support for the project's implementation,” the company's representative noted.

He added that the“green” energy generated by the planned wind farm on the Caspian Sea will be transmitted directly to Europe via the“Green Energy Corridor.”

“For our part, as the Chinese corporation Datang, we plan to implement the Caspian Sea wind farm project by 2030. The 'green' energy generated by this power plant will be transmitted directly to Europe via the 'Green Energy Corridor.' I believe this will be one of the largest energy infrastructure projects on a global scale. We are doing our utmost to ensure the successful implementation of this important project,” Wang Hao said.

On April 22, 2025, during the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to China, a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of a 2 GW offshore wind energy project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was signed between the Ministry of Energy, SOCAR Green LLC, China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., and PowerChina Resources Limited. The document provides for cooperation in assessing investment opportunities and establishing appropriate mechanisms for technical and legal support.

Furthermore, on June 26, 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the development of a green energy corridor was signed between the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources and China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. The main objective of this cooperation is to ensure secure grid connection and the reliable and stable transmission of electricity generated in Azerbaijan from renewable energy sources. Under the memorandum, the parties envisage cooperation in conducting system studies for the development of the electricity grid, as well as providing technical and financial support to attract experienced Chinese companies specializing in the design, engineering, and construction management of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line projects.

In September 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Green Energy Industrial Park in Azerbaijan was signed between the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy and China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.