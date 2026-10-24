Uzbekneftegaz, Sasol Explore Base Oil Production, New GTL Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and South Africa's Sasol are exploring new industrial projects, including base oil production and the expansion of gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the prospects for expanding cooperation were discussed at a meeting in Tashkent on October 23 between Uzbekneftegaz Chairman Abdugani Sanginov and Sasol Vice President Lourens Jacobs. The talks focused on the status of their longstanding strategic partnership, the implementation of ongoing projects and opportunities to expand cooperation in the oil and gas chemicals sector.

The parties discussed ensuring timely deliveries of catalysts and cluster filters required for Uzbekistan's GTL plant, maintaining uninterrupted support for its technological processes and improving existing cooperation mechanisms.

Particular attention was paid to the potential development of a base oil production project, including the possibility of drawing on Sasol's international experience and advanced technologies.

The sides also explored new production opportunities based on GTL technologies, deeper processing of hydrocarbon feedstock and joint initiatives to manufacture higher-value-added products.

Both companies expressed their readiness to continue developing long-term cooperation, introduce modern technologies into industrial processes and work together on new projects.

Sasol is an integrated energy and chemicals company headquartered in South Africa. It develops and commercializes technologies for converting natural gas and other hydrocarbon feedstocks into fuels and chemical products, including through its proprietary Fischer–Tropsch processes.

Uzbekistan's GTL plant, located in the Kashkadarya region, converts natural gas into synthetic liquid fuels, including diesel, kerosene and naphtha. The facility is a key part of the country's strategy to increase domestic hydrocarbon processing and produce higher-value-added products.