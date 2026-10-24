Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government's Equal Pay Move For MCD Staff, Who Benefits, What Comes Next?

Around 4,000 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employees working in the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) could benefit from a significant decision to ensure equal pay for equal work. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the employees following the decision, offering encouragement to workers who have been awaiting fair treatment in matters related to their salaries and service benefits.

Following the announcement, MCD MTS employees from the Public Health Department organised a thanksgiving programme, which was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. During the event, she congratulated the staff and reiterated the government's commitment to protecting employees' rights, interests and welfare.

Delhi MCD Equal Pay Decision: Around 4,000 Employees to Benefit

The decision to ensure equal pay for equal work is expected to benefit approximately 4,000 MTS employees in the MCD's Public Health Department. The move is significant for workers seeking fair compensation for duties involving similar responsibilities.

The principle of equal pay for equal work aims to ensure that employees performing comparable duties receive fair and appropriate remuneration. For the affected MCD staff, the decision represents an important development concerning their salary-related interests and employment conditions.

However, details regarding the extent of any salary increase, the date from which the decision will take effect and the possibility of arrears have not yet been provided in the information available.

CM Rekha Gupta Congratulates MCD Employees

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the thanksgiving programme organised by the employees and congratulated them on the development. She also reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding their rights and promoting their welfare.

Her message highlights the importance of recognising the contribution of employees working in public institutions. Fair compensation, appropriate working conditions and service-related protections remain important concerns for workers across government departments and civic bodies.

The decision is expected to bring encouragement to the affected employees, although its practical impact will depend on the implementation details.

Why MCD Public Health Employees Matter

The MCD Public Health Department plays an important role in supporting public health and maintaining a healthier urban environment in Delhi. Municipal employees contribute to various civic and health-related services that affect residents' everyday lives.

Recognising the interests of MTS employees working in this department is therefore important for employee welfare and the wider functioning of civic services.

Equal Pay for Equal Work: What Happens Next?

The equal-pay principle remains an important issue in discussions about fair wages and employment conditions in the public sector. Beyond financial considerations, it also concerns the recognition of employees' responsibilities and contributions.

With around 4,000 MCD Public Health MTS employees expected to benefit, attention will now turn to further details about implementation, effective dates and applicable service conditions. The decision marks a positive development for the employees, while the precise financial benefits will become clearer once the relevant details are announced.