South Korean Opposition Uses Gemini to Challenge President Lee
(MENAFN) South Korea’s opposition lawmakers are using Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini to criticize President Lee Jae Myung after he cited the same tool to justify a disputed government decision, according to reports.
Members of the opposition People Power Party (PPP) shared their exchanges with Gemini publicly, challenging Lee’s defense of investigative agency chiefs participating in Cabinet meetings.
During a party meeting on Thursday, PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won played a three-minute recording of his conversation with the chatbot.
When asked whether the presence of investigative agency chiefs at Cabinet meetings could raise doubts about their independence, Gemini reportedly cautioned that their participation might create the impression of political interference.
Kim then questioned whether Gemini should serve as president if Lee planned to rely on artificial intelligence when making governing decisions. The chatbot responded that AI could not replace government leadership or exercise responsible judgment.
PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok ridiculed Lee, suggesting that the president had apparently sought political backing from Gemini.
Opposition lawmaker Na Kyung-won also challenged the way Lee had phrased his question, arguing that the wording of a user’s prompt could influence an AI system’s response.
The dispute began after Lee shared Gemini’s answer on X, the US social media platform, on Wednesday to support his position.
Members of the opposition People Power Party (PPP) shared their exchanges with Gemini publicly, challenging Lee’s defense of investigative agency chiefs participating in Cabinet meetings.
During a party meeting on Thursday, PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won played a three-minute recording of his conversation with the chatbot.
When asked whether the presence of investigative agency chiefs at Cabinet meetings could raise doubts about their independence, Gemini reportedly cautioned that their participation might create the impression of political interference.
Kim then questioned whether Gemini should serve as president if Lee planned to rely on artificial intelligence when making governing decisions. The chatbot responded that AI could not replace government leadership or exercise responsible judgment.
PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok ridiculed Lee, suggesting that the president had apparently sought political backing from Gemini.
Opposition lawmaker Na Kyung-won also challenged the way Lee had phrased his question, arguing that the wording of a user’s prompt could influence an AI system’s response.
The dispute began after Lee shared Gemini’s answer on X, the US social media platform, on Wednesday to support his position.
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