Israeli Airstrikes, Shelling Target Southern Lebanon as Troops Advance
(MENAFN) Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes and artillery attacks across southern Lebanon on Thursday as an Israeli military unit moved toward the outskirts of Habbariyeh in the Al-Arqoub area, according to reports.
The strikes hit Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, while artillery fire targeted Mansouri and the Bayut al-Sayyad farm south of Tyre.
Israeli forces also shelled Wadi Zibqin and, during the night, areas between Beit Yahoun and Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district.
In Habbariyeh, six artillery shells were fired in succession at the town’s outskirts as Israeli troops approached the area, according to reports.
The advancing unit consisted of approximately 20 soldiers and four tanks. It moved toward the Nabaa al-Khoukh area on the outskirts of Habbariyeh in the Hasbaya district, firing machine guns while conducting searches.
Four Merkava tanks were also observed maneuvering around Nabaa al-Khoukh as the force continued toward the town’s outskirts.
In a separate incident, an Israeli drone released a stun grenade near a fishing boat off Al-Amiriya. No casualties were immediately reported.
The attacks took place as military technical discussions between Beirut and Tel Aviv continued in Florida under US sponsorship, following their launch on Tuesday.
The strikes hit Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, while artillery fire targeted Mansouri and the Bayut al-Sayyad farm south of Tyre.
Israeli forces also shelled Wadi Zibqin and, during the night, areas between Beit Yahoun and Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district.
In Habbariyeh, six artillery shells were fired in succession at the town’s outskirts as Israeli troops approached the area, according to reports.
The advancing unit consisted of approximately 20 soldiers and four tanks. It moved toward the Nabaa al-Khoukh area on the outskirts of Habbariyeh in the Hasbaya district, firing machine guns while conducting searches.
Four Merkava tanks were also observed maneuvering around Nabaa al-Khoukh as the force continued toward the town’s outskirts.
In a separate incident, an Israeli drone released a stun grenade near a fishing boat off Al-Amiriya. No casualties were immediately reported.
The attacks took place as military technical discussions between Beirut and Tel Aviv continued in Florida under US sponsorship, following their launch on Tuesday.
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