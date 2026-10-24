France Records First Human Shamonda Virus Case Following Patient’s Death
(MENAFN) French health authorities announced the country’s first documented human infection with the Shamonda virus on Thursday, following the death of a patient in early October.
The Health Ministry said the infected individual had "severe immunodeficiency" and was receiving treatment for a serious illness at Hospices Civils de Lyon in Lyon, France’s third-largest city.
According to the ministry, the patient died in early October, while clinical, biological and epidemiological investigations into the case remain underway.
"The Shamonda virus had previously been considered non-transmissible to humans. The infection in this patient therefore constitutes the first documented and reported detection of the virus in a human," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry noted that no human infections had previously been recorded, despite the virus circulating in Africa and Asia for several decades.
"This is therefore an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient," the statement added.
Authorities stressed that no risk to the general population has been identified so far.
The ministry also said the virus was first detected in Europe this summer, including in France, on cattle farms. Cattle are considered the principal hosts among the animal species susceptible to infection.
The Health Ministry said the infected individual had "severe immunodeficiency" and was receiving treatment for a serious illness at Hospices Civils de Lyon in Lyon, France’s third-largest city.
According to the ministry, the patient died in early October, while clinical, biological and epidemiological investigations into the case remain underway.
"The Shamonda virus had previously been considered non-transmissible to humans. The infection in this patient therefore constitutes the first documented and reported detection of the virus in a human," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry noted that no human infections had previously been recorded, despite the virus circulating in Africa and Asia for several decades.
"This is therefore an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient," the statement added.
Authorities stressed that no risk to the general population has been identified so far.
The ministry also said the virus was first detected in Europe this summer, including in France, on cattle farms. Cattle are considered the principal hosts among the animal species susceptible to infection.
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