Merz Rejects Violence as Protests Continue Across Europe, Balkans
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared Thursday that “violence must never be an option” in the European Union or the Western Balkans, speaking at a summit attended by regional leaders in Montenegro.
In his opening address, Merz reaffirmed Germany’s firm backing for Western Balkan countries seeking EU membership, while emphasizing that regional governments must show political commitment and carry out the necessary reforms.
“We all see the protests around the region, across the region and in our countries, and these protests, dear colleagues, give us a clear message,” Merz said at the gathering of leaders and top officials. “We have to continue with the enlargement process and we have to make sure that our citizens benefit from it.”
He emphasized that violence has no place in democratic societies and cautioned against increasing polarization.
“When we are faced with protests in the EU or here in the region, violence must never be an option by either side,” he said. “Divisive rhetoric or growing polarization will not lead to a safer, freer, and more prosperous Europe, and history will not look kindly at those who divide in these complex times.”
Montenegro is hosting the Berlin Process Leaders’ Summit on Thursday in Budva. Established by Germany in 2014, the initiative brings together Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, alongside EU partners, to promote regional cooperation, strengthen economic relations and support the Western Balkans’ progress toward European Union membership.
In his opening address, Merz reaffirmed Germany’s firm backing for Western Balkan countries seeking EU membership, while emphasizing that regional governments must show political commitment and carry out the necessary reforms.
“We all see the protests around the region, across the region and in our countries, and these protests, dear colleagues, give us a clear message,” Merz said at the gathering of leaders and top officials. “We have to continue with the enlargement process and we have to make sure that our citizens benefit from it.”
He emphasized that violence has no place in democratic societies and cautioned against increasing polarization.
“When we are faced with protests in the EU or here in the region, violence must never be an option by either side,” he said. “Divisive rhetoric or growing polarization will not lead to a safer, freer, and more prosperous Europe, and history will not look kindly at those who divide in these complex times.”
Montenegro is hosting the Berlin Process Leaders’ Summit on Thursday in Budva. Established by Germany in 2014, the initiative brings together Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, alongside EU partners, to promote regional cooperation, strengthen economic relations and support the Western Balkans’ progress toward European Union membership.
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