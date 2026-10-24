Tesla Plans to Begin Cybercab Customer Deliveries by Year-End
(MENAFN) Tesla plans to start delivering its autonomous Cybercab vehicles to customers by the end of 2026, initially in limited numbers, a senior executive said Wednesday.
During the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering, explained that all Cybercabs currently being manufactured in Texas are destined for Tesla’s own robotaxi fleet.
“We are trying to get Cybercabs to customers by the end of this year, 2026,” Moravy said.
He added that customer deliveries would increase gradually as Tesla gains practical experience with vehicle ownership and managing autonomous cars operated by customers.
The gold-colored Cybercab has two seats and is built for self-driving operation, without a steering wheel or pedals.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the vehicle would mainly target the ride-hailing sector, with the majority of Cybercabs expected to remain under company ownership. He distinguished this strategy from that of the Model 3 and Model Y, which are designed for individual buyers.
Separately, Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s head of AI, said the company expects some privately owned vehicles to enter its robotaxi fleet around the second quarter of 2027. This would require integrating them into Tesla’s designated service zones and fleet management system.
During the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering, explained that all Cybercabs currently being manufactured in Texas are destined for Tesla’s own robotaxi fleet.
“We are trying to get Cybercabs to customers by the end of this year, 2026,” Moravy said.
He added that customer deliveries would increase gradually as Tesla gains practical experience with vehicle ownership and managing autonomous cars operated by customers.
The gold-colored Cybercab has two seats and is built for self-driving operation, without a steering wheel or pedals.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the vehicle would mainly target the ride-hailing sector, with the majority of Cybercabs expected to remain under company ownership. He distinguished this strategy from that of the Model 3 and Model Y, which are designed for individual buyers.
Separately, Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s head of AI, said the company expects some privately owned vehicles to enter its robotaxi fleet around the second quarter of 2027. This would require integrating them into Tesla’s designated service zones and fleet management system.
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