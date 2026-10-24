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Jordanian, Syrian Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Aqaba

Jordanian, Syrian Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Aqaba


Date: 2026-10-24 02:09:26

(MENAFN) Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani for expanded discussions on Thursday in Aqaba, southern Jordan.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is currently holding expanded talks with the Foreign Minister and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad al-Shaibani, in Aqaba,” Jordan’s Foreign Ministry announced on X.

Shaibani arrived at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba earlier in the day and was welcomed by Safadi, according to reports. The visit is intended to “strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discuss common issues of mutual interest,” as stated in reports.

The talks follow a telephone conversation between the two ministers on Oct. 13, when they reviewed relations between Jordan and Syria, discussed regional developments, and agreed to meet soon to continue their discussions.

During that call, Safadi reiterated Jordan’s backing for Syria’s security, sovereignty and reconstruction, while both ministers denounced Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

Earlier, on Sept. 24, officials from the two countries met in Damascus for coordination discussions aimed at advancing joint projects in energy, transport, trade, communications, agriculture and water.

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