Meta Faces Australian Lawsuit Over Alleged Social Media Addiction Among Children
(MENAFN) Meta is facing a class action in Australia over claims that features on Facebook and Instagram encourage addictive behavior and have harmed children and teenagers, according to reports.
The case was brought before the Federal Court on behalf of eight applicants seeking compensation for people allegedly exposed to harmful material or affected by social media addiction.
Australia introduced a nationwide ban on social media accounts for children under sixteen on December 10, 2025, becoming the first country to implement such a restriction. The rules require major platforms to prevent underage users from maintaining accounts.
The legal action comes as technology companies face increasing pressure over the protection of children online. Law firm MinterEllison and litigation funder Litigation Lending Services said the proceedings raise questions about how social media platforms are designed and operated.
On Monday, the Federal Court in Sydney issued a suppression order barring the publication of details about the claims and the identities of those bringing the case.
Meta has denied the allegations and said it intends to vigorously defend itself.
In a separate case in the United States, a judge in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay $25 billion after a jury concluded that the company had misled consumers in a dispute involving unauthorized access to Facebook users’ data connected to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The case was brought before the Federal Court on behalf of eight applicants seeking compensation for people allegedly exposed to harmful material or affected by social media addiction.
Australia introduced a nationwide ban on social media accounts for children under sixteen on December 10, 2025, becoming the first country to implement such a restriction. The rules require major platforms to prevent underage users from maintaining accounts.
The legal action comes as technology companies face increasing pressure over the protection of children online. Law firm MinterEllison and litigation funder Litigation Lending Services said the proceedings raise questions about how social media platforms are designed and operated.
On Monday, the Federal Court in Sydney issued a suppression order barring the publication of details about the claims and the identities of those bringing the case.
Meta has denied the allegations and said it intends to vigorously defend itself.
In a separate case in the United States, a judge in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay $25 billion after a jury concluded that the company had misled consumers in a dispute involving unauthorized access to Facebook users’ data connected to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
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