Sleek Bill Online Introduces New Features To Simplify Business Billing And Sales Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sleek Bill Online just released a fresh update, and it's packed with features meant to take the hassle out of billing, payment tracking, and sales management for businesses.
This new version lets you handle excess payments more efficiently-you'll find easy Refund and Received options right within the platform. Salesperson tracking gets a boost too. You can filter sales reports by name and date, so digging up specific records doesn't turn into a slog. There's also a new status control for salespeople; marking staff as active or inactive helps you keep your records tidy and avoids confusion.
The update includes some nice tweaks to invoice layouts. For starters, the footer in Traditional Taxation templates looks sharper and more polished. The Document Preview now syncs with your main settings, so keeping everything consistent across invoices is no longer a chore. They've shifted the QR code next to your bank details-simple move, but it helps customers find payment info without scanning all over the document.
Shipping charges now show up right in the document summary for Traditional Taxation templates, putting all the totals in one place. And, little detail but kind of great: discount fields on invoices disappear automatically if no discount is applied. It keeps things clean and avoids those awkward empty spaces.
Sleek Bill Online's team hasn't gone overboard-small touches add up, making day-to-day billing smoother and less stressful. With every update, they're trying to keep up with what businesses actually need in their billing and invoicing process.
To dive deeper into the latest features, check out the official update page:
About Sleek Bill:
Sleek Bill offers software that helps you handle invoices, sales, payments, and all your business billing essentials. It's built for day-to-day business use, including GST requirements, so routine billing doesn't turn into a headache.
Contact:
Sleek Bill
Website:
Latest Updates:
This new version lets you handle excess payments more efficiently-you'll find easy Refund and Received options right within the platform. Salesperson tracking gets a boost too. You can filter sales reports by name and date, so digging up specific records doesn't turn into a slog. There's also a new status control for salespeople; marking staff as active or inactive helps you keep your records tidy and avoids confusion.
The update includes some nice tweaks to invoice layouts. For starters, the footer in Traditional Taxation templates looks sharper and more polished. The Document Preview now syncs with your main settings, so keeping everything consistent across invoices is no longer a chore. They've shifted the QR code next to your bank details-simple move, but it helps customers find payment info without scanning all over the document.
Shipping charges now show up right in the document summary for Traditional Taxation templates, putting all the totals in one place. And, little detail but kind of great: discount fields on invoices disappear automatically if no discount is applied. It keeps things clean and avoids those awkward empty spaces.
Sleek Bill Online's team hasn't gone overboard-small touches add up, making day-to-day billing smoother and less stressful. With every update, they're trying to keep up with what businesses actually need in their billing and invoicing process.
To dive deeper into the latest features, check out the official update page:
About Sleek Bill:
Sleek Bill offers software that helps you handle invoices, sales, payments, and all your business billing essentials. It's built for day-to-day business use, including GST requirements, so routine billing doesn't turn into a headache.
Contact:
Sleek Bill
Website:
Latest Updates:
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