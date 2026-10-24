Fidan Hosts R4, E3 Diplomats for Joint Talks in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to welcome senior diplomats from the R4 group, comprising Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, alongside representatives of the European E3 countries — the UK, Germany, and France — for meetings in Istanbul on Friday. The discussions will include the first-ever joint session bringing the two groups together.
Those expected to attend include German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
The combined R4+E3 gathering marks the first time the seven countries meet in this format, following an initiative put forward by Türkiye.
Discussions are expected to cover key regional developments, including the Palestinian issue, conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, the situation in Yemen, and diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Officials will also explore potential areas for closer cooperation and coordination between the R4 and E3 countries in the coming days.
Those expected to attend include German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
The combined R4+E3 gathering marks the first time the seven countries meet in this format, following an initiative put forward by Türkiye.
Discussions are expected to cover key regional developments, including the Palestinian issue, conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, the situation in Yemen, and diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Officials will also explore potential areas for closer cooperation and coordination between the R4 and E3 countries in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment