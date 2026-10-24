War Update: 181 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting On Kostiantynivka Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post.

The enemy launched 88 airstrikes, dropping 309 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian invaders deployed 10,270 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,755 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions, including 45 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Settlements shelled by the enemy included Bezsalivka, Koreniok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Vovkivka, Kozache, Smolyne, Brusky, Novovasylivka, Sopych, Baranivka, Rivne, Smykarivka and Nova Huta in the Sumy region, as well as Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in the Chernihiv region. Tovstodubove was hit by an airstrike.

Russian army loses 1,980 troops, two air defense systems in Ukraine war over past day

Ukrainian missile troops and artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, three guns, a UAV control post and two other important Russian targets.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian troops launched two airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and carried out 47 attacks on Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled five Russian attacks. The invaders attacked Ukrainian positions near Okhrimivka, Rybalchyne and Chuhunivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces made five attempts to improve their positions, launching offensive operations toward Radkivka and Podoly.

Attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses were repelled on the Lyman axis, where Russian invaders launched three assaults toward Zarichne, Zakitne and Kolodiazi.

On the Sloviansk axis, the Russian army launched five attacks near Ozerne, Kryva Luka, Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Russian troops conducted no assault operations on the Kramatorsk axis.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 23 Russian attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Vilne and Rusyn Yar.

Russian troops launched 19 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. The invaders attempted to advance toward Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Chernihivka, Myrne, Hulive, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy launched one assault toward Myrne.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions ten times, attempting to advance toward Uspenivka, Rizdvianka, Hirkе and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy made two attempts to attack toward Pavlivka and Chervona Krynytsia.

Russian forces conducted no assault operations on the Dnipro River axis.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.