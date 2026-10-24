Yemen Escalation Claims Thousands of Lives, Injuries Since August
(MENAFN) At least 1,574 people have died and another 6,939 have been wounded in Yemen since a new wave of military escalation began in August, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The UN health agency reported a total of 8,513 casualties from the start of August through October 19, including both deaths and injuries. It did not clarify whether the figures covered civilians, combatants, or both.
During the most recent eight-day reporting period, the WHO documented 292 deaths and 1,048 injuries, reflecting a further rise in the overall toll.
In its previous update last Thursday, the agency had reported 1,282 fatalities and 5,891 injured people since the escalation started on August 6, 2026. The latest figures show an increase in both categories.
Yemen has remained caught in conflict since the Houthi movement took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis currently hold much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and allied groups maintain control over Aden and extensive areas in the south and east.
The UN health agency reported a total of 8,513 casualties from the start of August through October 19, including both deaths and injuries. It did not clarify whether the figures covered civilians, combatants, or both.
During the most recent eight-day reporting period, the WHO documented 292 deaths and 1,048 injuries, reflecting a further rise in the overall toll.
In its previous update last Thursday, the agency had reported 1,282 fatalities and 5,891 injured people since the escalation started on August 6, 2026. The latest figures show an increase in both categories.
Yemen has remained caught in conflict since the Houthi movement took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis currently hold much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and allied groups maintain control over Aden and extensive areas in the south and east.
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