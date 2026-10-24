European Parliament Awards Sakharov Prize to International Criminal Court
(MENAFN) The European Parliament has jointly awarded the 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its senior officials, honoring their efforts to defend international law and promote justice.
Announcing the recipients before the full assembly, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: "The European Union is founded on respect for multilateralism and international institutions. By awarding the Sakharov Prize to the International Criminal Court and its officials, Parliament recognizes the important work carried out by the Court to uphold international law and justice,"
The parliament pointed to the court’s work investigating and prosecuting grave international crimes, conducting trials, and issuing or approving arrest warrants in cases involving genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.
"The Court plays an essential role in the global fight against impunity," said an official statement.
The statement also raised concerns about sanctions against the ICC that have been introduced since 2025, particularly measures imposed by the United States against its prosecutors, judges, employees, and partners.
Members of the European Parliament have repeatedly urged the European Commission to activate the EU’s blocking statute. The proposed measure would shield ICC officials from the extraterritorial impact of sanctions and help preserve the court’s independence.
The parliament further emphasized that every EU member state is a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, and is therefore required to implement the court’s decisions.
Announcing the recipients before the full assembly, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: "The European Union is founded on respect for multilateralism and international institutions. By awarding the Sakharov Prize to the International Criminal Court and its officials, Parliament recognizes the important work carried out by the Court to uphold international law and justice,"
The parliament pointed to the court’s work investigating and prosecuting grave international crimes, conducting trials, and issuing or approving arrest warrants in cases involving genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.
"The Court plays an essential role in the global fight against impunity," said an official statement.
The statement also raised concerns about sanctions against the ICC that have been introduced since 2025, particularly measures imposed by the United States against its prosecutors, judges, employees, and partners.
Members of the European Parliament have repeatedly urged the European Commission to activate the EU’s blocking statute. The proposed measure would shield ICC officials from the extraterritorial impact of sanctions and help preserve the court’s independence.
The parliament further emphasized that every EU member state is a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, and is therefore required to implement the court’s decisions.
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