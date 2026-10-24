Centre Has Approved 320 PG Medical Seats For Himachal, Says Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 24 (IANS) Union Health Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Saturday announced a major boost to medical education in Himachal Pradesh, approving the proposal for 320 additional Postgraduate (PG) medical seats in six government medical colleges. The Centre will provide approximately Rs 415 crore as a grant for this significant initiative.

In an address to the people of his home state, Nadda said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership several transformative initiatives have been implemented in medical education and healthcare in the past 12 years.

As part of these efforts, the Central government approved a Rs 15,000 crore scheme to add 10,000 new medical seats across the country over five years.

He said Himachal Pradesh would benefit significantly from this initiative, with all 320 proposed PG medical seats receiving approval.

Providing the college-wise distribution, Nadda said 91 seats have been approved for Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla; 57 for Government Medical College in Hamirpur; 55 for Ner Chowk Medical College in Mandi; 57 for Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda; 32 for Government Medical College in Nahan; and 28 for Government Medical College in Chamba.

Highlighting the speed of the approval process, Nadda said the Himachal Pradesh government submitted its proposal on June 23.

Subsequently, during the convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bilaspur on October 6, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discussed the matter with him.

The Central government has now approved all 320 proposed seats.

Nadda said the additional seats would strengthen specialised medical services, including surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, oncology and other critical medical disciplines.

He emphasised that the initiative would create greater opportunities for medical graduates to pursue postgraduate education while improving access to specialised healthcare services closer to people's homes.

Nadda urged the Himachal Pradesh government to complete all necessary administrative and regulatory formalities without delay to ensure the timely creation and operationalisation of these 320 seats.

He also expressed concern over delays in other centrally supported development projects, particularly the construction of Critical Care Blocks and Public Health Laboratories, and called upon the state government to accelerate their implementation.

Referring to railway infrastructure, Nadda highlighted pending issues relating to the state's financial contribution and land availability for the Chandigarh-Baddi and Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway projects.

He stressed that development projects directly benefiting the public must not suffer unnecessary delays because of pending administrative or financial decisions.

“The Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, remains fully committed to extending every possible assistance for the development of Himachal Pradesh. Our priority is clear: The development of Himachal Pradesh, greater opportunities for its youth and the welfare of every family,” Nadda said.

He added that while the Central government was fulfilling its responsibilities with determination, the state government must demonstrate equal commitment to ensuring the effective and timely implementation of development projects.