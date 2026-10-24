'Bigg Boss 20': Rohit Shetty Questions Lovepreet Gill, Scout's Closeness

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty questioned Lovepreet Gill about her relationship with fellow contestant Scout on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 20', pointing out that their physical closeness, including Scout massaging her legs, hands and neck, could be perceived differently by viewers outside the house.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Rohit stepped in for hosting duties, and Salman Khan had prior commitments. The filmmaker asked Lovepreet about her bond with Scout.

Lovepreet maintained that she considers Scout a brother, while Rohit said their interactions were“looking absolutely wrong” from an outsider's perspective.

“When he's massaging your legs, massaging your hands, massaging your neck. Love, that doesn't look right. You tell Scout to massage your back. He's massaging your calves. It's not looking good at all,” Rohit said.

To which, Scout chimed in:“I do, Mahi di too.”

Rohit replied:“Scout! What you see outside, what you feel outside, that's what I'm telling you. It's looking absolutely wrong.”

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

Rohit is known for making action comedy and masala films. His breakthrough came with the first installment of the comedy film franchise Golmaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi, which became a sleeper hit.

He tasted further success with franchise included Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, each of which went on to rank among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Rohit returned to the action genre with Singham after eight years of his debut action thriller Zameen, which also starred Devgn in the lead.

Later on, it expanded into the Cop Universe with Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. His other notable successes include All the Best: Fun Begins, Bol Bachchan and Chennai Express; the latter became the highest-grossing Hindi film, surpassing 3 Idiots at that time.

Apart from film directing, he is also seen as a host for the stunt-based reality adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi.