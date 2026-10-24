BJP Certain To Win Upcoming Local Body Elections, Opposition Divided: Dilip Ghosh

MENAFN - IANS) Newtown, Oct 24 (IANS) West Bengal Minister, Dilip Ghosh, on Saturday expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming local body elections, claiming that the Opposition was divided and lacked public support.

He also criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, questioned statements made by Mamata-All India Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh and commented on protests in Kolkata and drug abuse in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters, Dilip Ghosh said, "The BJP organisation works throughout the year and begins preparing for the elections well in advance. Now that the election time is approaching, decisions are being made and candidate selection is underway. Meetings are being held continuously, in which national leaders, state leaders, and our district in-charges in Kolkata are all working together to prepare the list of candidates, and the names will be announced as soon as the election dates are announced."

Responding to statements made by Kunal Ghosh, an MLA from the Mamata-All India Trinamool Congress, Dilip Ghosh questioned the basis of his remarks and the authority under which he was speaking.

"On what basis is Kunal Ghosh making these claims, and on behalf of which party? Is he the chief spokesperson of any party? He keeps making statements at will. There is no substance or logic in his statements, and there is no logic in it," he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kunal Ghosh had said, "Regarding what happened at Chorebagan, it is out of fear of the BJP. In the Chorebagan Puja Committee, the top leadership posts are held by BJP individuals and influential people. That is why they didn't catch them. Instead, they started targeting and arresting our workers who had organised the agitation. Harassment started from the morning, and they are arresting people on baseless, useless grounds."

Regarding LoP Rahul Gandhi, the West Bengal Minister said discussions surrounding the Congress leader often focussed on his foreign visits rather than his political role, contributions or the electoral performance of his party.

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi is discussed, the discussion revolves around why he went abroad, when he went, where he went, and when he will return. Why is there no discussion about his role in politics, his contributions, and his party's electoral results," he said.

He further said that some people think they can do whatever they want under the banner of the CJP.

"Some people think they can do whatever they want under the banner of the CJP. No one has such freedom. There is a legal system in the country and India is a democracy. Everyone has the right to protest for their rights and demands, but this must be done within the framework of the system. The police will cooperate, and the government will cooperate. It is not right to protest anywhere," he added.

Reacting to a CJP rally in Kolkata, he said protests could be organised across states but claimed that the Opposition in Kolkata was divided and that such demonstrations would not succeed.

"They will protest not just in Kolkata, but in every state. The Opposition in Kolkata is divided among themselves. Anyone can do anything they want, but no one will succeed. The people here do not support this kind of anarchy," he told reporters.

On the issue of drug abuse in Punjab, Dilip Ghosh questioned the Aam Aadmi Party's ability to tackle the problem. He said voters might have supported the party out of frustration with the Congress and other political parties rather than confidence in its ability to eliminate drug abuse.

"No one expected the Aam Aadmi Party to eradicate drug abuse. Perhaps people voted for them because they were fed up with the Congress or other parties. How can people who are addicted themselves create a drug-free society," he alleged.