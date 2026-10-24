Three Killed And 19 Injured In Tragic Minibus Collision In Rajasthan

Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan

Three people were killed and 19 others injured after a minibus, commonly known as a traveller, collided with a trailer on National Highway-48 (NH-48) in Bagru, Rajasthan, in the early hours of Saturday, police said. According to investigating officer Lalaram, the police received information about the accident from Police Mitra at around 2 am. He immediately alerted the patrol unit and reached the spot, where he found the damaged vehicles, debris scattered across the road and a massive traffic jam following the collision.

Details of the Collision

The accident occurred when the minibus attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with it, the police officer said. The driver was not found at the scene. Passengers told police that he had jumped out of the vehicle and fled.“Three people died on the spot,” Lalaram said, adding that their bodies were transported by ambulance to the hospital. Of the 19 injured, seven were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment. The other injured passengers were taken to the Sub-District Hospital after the Station House Officer (SHO) arranged for their transportation, he said.

Passenger Accounts

The minibus was travelling from Khatu Shyam towards Salasar and the passengers were from Nashik. An injured passenger recounted that the accident occurred around 20-30 kilometres beyond Jaipur. The passenger alleged that the driver jumped out of the vehicle while everyone was asleep.“There were also children aged 9-10 months on the bus, and a total of 30 people were travelling, including the children,” the injured passenger said. The passenger also said that three people died at the scene and around seven to eight people were injured. Further details are awaited.

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