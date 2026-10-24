Uzbekistan, Hong Kong CMA Explore Industrial Investment Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and a delegation from the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA) explored opportunities for industrial cooperation, technology transfer and joint investment projects in Tashkent on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The meeting brought together Saidqahhor Kholkhujaev, Uzbekistan's first deputy minister of investment, industry and trade, and a CMA delegation led by its President, Wingco Lo. Representatives of Hong Kong-based companies and financial institutions operating in industry, trade, finance and technology also attended the meeting.

Uzbek side presented the delegation with information on the country's investment opportunities, tax and customs incentives, government support mechanisms and conditions for foreign investors.

Particular attention was given to development projects in New Tashkent, including modern infrastructure, commercial real estate and service businesses. The parties also explored opportunities to establish manufacturing facilities in Uzbekistan's free economic zones.

The discussions focused on expanding industrial cooperation, producing higher-value-added goods, introducing advanced technologies and establishing joint ventures. The participants also identified potential areas for further work on investment initiatives.

Founded in 1934, the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA) is a non-profit industrial and business organization representing more than 3,000 member companies across various sectors. Its activities focus on promoting Hong Kong's industrial and commercial development, supporting businesses, representing industry interests in policy matters, and fostering international trade and cooperation.