CTI Writes To Lop Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Postponement Of Nov 1 Rally Over Diwali Trade Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a leading organisation representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, has written to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to postpone the Congress' proposed mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 until after November 10, citing concerns over its potential impact on business during the peak Diwali shopping season.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally could disrupt commercial activities across several major wholesale and retail markets in the national Capital at a crucial time for traders.

According to the organisation, traffic diversions, barricading, road closures and possible restrictions on Metro services could make it difficult for customers, traders and buyers from outside Delhi to reach key commercial areas.

Goyal warned that the impact of a one-day mega rally could extend over three to four days of business activity. He estimated that the disruption could potentially affect trade worth up to Rs 10,000 crore during the peak festive season.

In his letter, Goyal urged LoP Gandhi to consider holding the rally after November 10, when the major Diwali-related shopping period would have passed.

CTI pointed out that Dhanteras falls on November 6, Friday, this year, followed by Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. According to the organisation, consumers begin purchasing goods nearly a week before Dhanteras, making the period particularly important for businesses across Delhi.

Goyal stated that Delhi is expected to witness business worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore on Dhanteras across multiple sectors, including gold and silver, utensils, electronics, textiles, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, vehicles, property and gift items.

The organisation said the festive season provides a significant boost to the city's economy. Any disruption to the movement of goods and customers could, therefore, have a substantial financial impact.

The trade body further claimed that traders in Delhi had already incurred losses estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore during October because of repeated rallies, marches and road closures in areas including Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.

CTI highlighted the concentration of major commercial hubs within an approximately five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Naya Bazaar, Mori Gate, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba, Daryaganj, Ajmeri Gate, Jama Masjid, Jhandewalan, Karol Bagh, Nabi Karim, Azad Market and Lajpat Rai Market, among other trading centres.

According to the organisation, these markets supply goods to businesses and customers across the country and play a crucial role in Delhi's wholesale and retail economy.

The organisation also raised concerns about the proximity of Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station to the rally venue. It said traders and buyers from outside the national Capital regularly use these stations to travel to Delhi for commercial purposes.

CTI apprehended that road restrictions by the Traffic Police and Delhi Police, congestion and large crowds during the rally could create difficulties for passengers and discourage some outstation buyers from visiting the city's markets during the festive season. Such a situation, it said, could directly affect Dhanteras and Diwali sales.

While acknowledging the importance of democratic values and the right to peaceful protest, CTI urged all political parties to avoid organising large rallies in Delhi's major market areas until the conclusion of the key festive dates, including Dhanteras on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

In his appeal, Goyal reiterated that the organisation was not questioning the right to hold political rallies but was seeking consideration for traders during one of the most important periods of the business calendar.

CTI expressed hope that LoP Gandhi and the Congress leadership would take the concerns of Delhi's trading community into account and consider rescheduling the November 1 rally to a date after November 10.