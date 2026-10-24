Sania Mirza Says 'Spent Years Smashing On The Tennis Court, Now Enjoying New Innings' As Podcaster With 'Serving It Up With Sania'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 24 (IANS) Tennis superstar Sania Mirza has returned with the second season of her podcast 'Serving It Up with Sania'.

Bringing together sport, entertainment and candid conversations, the first episode will feature actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who will be seen opening up about their relationship, marriage and working together.

Speaking about her journey as a podcaster, Sania said she initially was unsure how much she would enjoy the format but gradually developed a love for conversations that go beyond what people see of celebrities publicly.

“When I first tried my hand at podcasting, I wasn't sure how much I would enjoy it. But over time, I realised how much I love having these conversations and getting to know people beyond what we see of them publicly. The success and response to Season 1 gave me even more reason to come back with Season 2. I've spent years smashing it on the tennis court, and now I'm enjoying this new innings as a podcaster. We have a fantastic lineup this season, and I'm looking forward to audiences discovering these conversations,” she said.

The opening episode will begin with Sania joining Sonakshi and Zaheer for a game of pickleball before the conversation moves to their seven-year relationship, their first five-and-a-half-hour conversation and their experience of working together as a married couple.

Speaking about sharing screen space with her husband, Sonakshi said,“For me, romancing on screen is the toughest thing ever. So when it's with your own husband, then it's fine. It just eases you out when you have your person around you. But of course, when we are at work, it's time to work.”

Sonakshi also spoke about her approach to travelling, saying,“I love doing that because all my life I've had to travel for work, like 25–30 weeks. So I was like, I don't want to do anything.”

Sania also praised the couple's performance on the pickleball court, saying,“You guys were the best pickleball players we've had now for all the seasons that we've had.”

–IANS

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